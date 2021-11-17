Big decision of Maharashtra government, will take help of Salman Khan for vaccination in Muslim area! Will take help of Salman Khan for vaccination in Muslim areas!

movie actors have a lot of influence

“There is still some hesitation in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to persuade the Muslim community to take the vaccine.” “Religious leaders and film actors have a lot of influence and people listen to them,” he said.

Since then there is a discussion about Salman Khan. Everyone knows that the fans of superstar Salman Khan believe what he says and this is the reason why he is being taken forward in such a big campaign. Although he himself is such a star who has already got the vaccine.

There is no need to fear the corona vaccine is completely safe. It is so certain from this news that Salman Khan is now going to make people aware about getting the corona vaccine by going to a Muslim-dominated area.

On the work front, he is currently busy with Tiger 3 but is also continuously promoting the final The Final Truth. His film is releasing on 26 November. Fans have been waiting for a long time.

In this film, Aayush Sharma is going to be seen with Salman Khan, who is playing the role of a gangster. He is being liked a lot in the trailer. It is being said that Aayush Sharma will do a big bang with this film.