Big disclosure of police in the murder of SDPI leader in Kerala, revenge for the death of RSS worker

Police have arrested 14 people, including a five-member gang, in connection with the murder of the SDPI leader. The police said that all those arrested are associated with the RSS.

The police have made a big disclosure in the murder case of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shan in Kerala. On Sunday, December 27, the police said that KS Shan was killed to avenge the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Nandu Krishna in Alappuzha on December 18.

Presenting the remand report in a local court in Alappuzha, the police said that the killing of the SDPI leader was a conspiracy. It was in protest against the killing of Nandu Krishna in February this year. Let us tell you that the report said that RSS workers helped people involved in Shan’s murder in hiding.

Relationship of arrested people with RSS: Kerala Police has arrested 14 people, including a five-member gang that killed the SDPI leader. The police said that all those arrested are associated with the RSS. Let us inform that after the murder of KS Shan, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Other Backward Castes (OBC) Morcha Ranjit Srinivas was also assassinated in Alappuzha.

Murder of BJP leader: Notably, Ranjit was a BJP candidate from Alappuzha constituency in the 2016 assembly elections. Ranjeet, 40, a lawyer by profession, was getting ready for a morning walk on Sunday morning when a group of people barged into his house and slit his throat. According to the allegation, SDPI workers killed Ranjit in retaliation for the murder of their state secretary S Shan.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation on Sunday met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan alleging that the police was openly discriminating against BJP-RSS workers. It was stated by the delegation that 22 BJP-RSS workers were murdered by opponents during the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, however, the conspiracy behind the killings was not revealed.