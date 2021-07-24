Big discount on smartphones TV and smartwatch

OnePlus Sale: There are banging offers on many OnePlus products like OnePlus smartphones, TVs, earbuds, fitness bands, power banks. You can take advantage from July 24 to July 31.

New Delhi. OnePlus Sale Through this, the company is offering this amazing offer in Oneplus, The Wishlist Sale and Amazon’s Amazon Prime day sale 2021. In all this, all eyes are on the OnePlus smartphone, which OnePlus has recently launched and its name is OnePlus Nord 2 which will be available from 26 July.

Discount and offers details

OnePlus is also giving a discount on your smartphone with a bank card, so save your bank card in your payment option because HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card can get 10% benefit. With HDFC Bank EMI, you can also take advantage of No Cost EMI for 6 months. This benefit can be availed on amazon.in during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 on July 26 and 27. Even after this, you can take advantage of the exchange offer which will be available in Extra Exchange.

Discount on OnePlus Store

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be purchased on Amazon at a discount of 10% with HDFC cards. Additional 5000 discount will be available on the exchange of your old phone.

OnePlus Nord 2

Launched on July 22, OnePlus Nord 2 will be available from July 26 on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The price of this phone starts from ₹ 27,999, however, on July 26, only the 29,999 model will be available which comes with 8 GB and 128 GB. If we talk about discount, then a discount of 3 thousand to 7 thousand can be taken on the product of One Plus.

OnePlus Additional Discount

During the sale of One Plus, a discount of up to Rs 6,000 can be given on One Plus TV Y series and One Plus TV U1 series smart TVs and talking about the rest of the models, a discount of 200 rupees on oneplus band steven harrington edition. And there will be an additional discount of Rs 691 on OnePlus Buds, Rs 300 on Buds Z and Rs 1000 on Power Bank.