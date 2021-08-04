Big Economic Challenges Await Biden and the Fed This Fall

WASHINGTON – The US economy heads into an increasingly uncertain fall as a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus coincides with the expiration of expanded unemployment benefits for millions of people, complicating what was supposed to be a return to normal as a wave of workers re-entered the labor market.

This dynamic creates an unexpected challenge for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve in managing a fairly rapid recovery from a recession. For months, White House and central bank officials have pointed to the fall as a potential turning point for an economy struggling to completely shake off the effects of the pandemic – especially in the labor market, which millions of positions remain below prepandemic levels.

The widespread availability of Covid-19 vaccines, the reopening of schools and the expiration of improved unemployment benefits have been seen as a potent cocktail that is expected to push workers off the sidelines and into the millions of jobs as employers. say they have trouble filling.

But that optimistic outlook could be jeopardized by the resurgence of the virus and the response of policymakers to it. Large companies are already delaying plans to return to the office, an early and visible sign that life may not return to normal as quickly as expected. At the same time, long-standing federal supports for those affected by the pandemic are disappearing, including a moratorium on evictions, which ended on Saturday, and an additional $ 300 per week for the unemployed. This benefit expires on September 6 and some states have decided to end it earlier.