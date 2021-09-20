Big Hurk Net Worth (2021): Income, Salary, Career, Bio

Marcus Timmons, better known as Big Hurk, is an American rapper, YouTuber and media personality. Big Hurk which is known for its hit songs and albums. Apart from this, he is also popular among social media people as a Youtuber.

Big Hurk net worth

According to the sources, the net worth of Big Hurk is estimated to be around $1.8 million. Furthermore, it is estimated that he earns over $200K per year.

All the wealth he has made over the years is from his hard earned money. Needless to mention that a net worth of $1.8 million is enough to live a lavish life anywhere in the world.

net worth $1.8 million Name Marcus Timmons Country United States of america Ages 52 years Income $200K+ (est per yar) last update 2021

money growth

The chart below estimates that Big Herc’s net worth has increased over the past few years.

net worth in 2021 $1.8 million net worth in 2020 $1.5 million net worth in 2019 $1. Three million net worth in 2018 $1.2 million net worth in 2017 $1 million

Who is Big Herc?

Famous media personality, Big Hurk was born on Saturday 30th August in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. In addition, he was born in 1969, so Big Hurk’s age is currently 52 years old.

He was attracted towards music since childhood. Sajjan was brought up by his parents. However, the information about her parents and siblings is not available in the public domain. He attended a nearby primary school to complete his higher education.

Talking about his body physics, Big Hark stands at a height of 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 140 pounds. Therefore, his body mass index, in short, BMI score is 19.5 m/kg. His BMI figures show that he is living a lavish lifestyle.

livelihood

Soon after graduation, he knew very well what his passion was. As mentioned earlier, he has always had a passion for music. So in 1997, he began his rap career and began working with the Detroit-based location group.

Later due to a problem, he left the group and published his first album in 2003 titled Guilty as Charged. In addition, he has also released singles over the years, some notable names being Da Underground (2004) and Got’ Cha. Ant back. Introducing… Play Time’s Over (2007).

In addition, he starred in a film called Project 313 and played the role of a groom. The film was released in 2005.

Although she has earned a lot of fame and love from her singing career. Nevertheless, in 2013, he created his Youtube channel, which was named Fresh Out. Currently, the channel has around 550K subscribers.

personal life

Although Big Herc is a widely popular name on the public media, however, he has always remained silent about his personal life. It seems that he wants his personal life to be private. However, after our brief research, we have found that Big Hurk is happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Lisa Timmons.

The couple tied the knot two decades ago. Till date, they are together and enjoying each other’s companionship.

It is unknown whether the couple has any children.

About Big Herc

net worth $1.8 million Name Marcus Timmons Ages 52 years Height 5 feet 1 inch weight 140 lbs profession rapper Date of birth 30 August 1969 birth place Detroit, Michigan the nationality American Income $200K+ (estimated per year) Husband Lisa Timmons

Summary

As of 2021, Big Herk’s net worth is estimated to be $1.8 million, which includes assets, wealth, and income. Apart from this, the rapper is also famous on social media such as Instagram and YouTube. Big Herc has over half a million subscribers on YouTube.

