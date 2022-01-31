Big Jump of simba Nagpal, after Bigg Boss 15 will now be seen in this short film! Another leap of Simmba Nagpal, after Bigg Boss 15 will now be seen in this short film!

A rising star in the world of television who has a great fan following. We are talking about Simba Nagpal, whose discussion is everywhere. Simmba is now taking a long leap in the beginning of his career and now very soon Simmba is going to be seen in the short film ‘Smarter Made’ under the banner of Made in India Pictures and Sky 247. In Bigg Boss 15 by staying calm and lovingly and beautifully,

Simmba Nagpal, who has become the rage of millions of hearts with his brilliant game, is playing the character of a macho man in the short film Smarter Made. Whose meds at home become a headache for them, but later due to the coordination of the same meds, Simba’s work becomes impaired.

Let us tell you that before this Simmba Nagpal has played an important role in the film ‘Bhayam’ and serial ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas’. The director of this short film is Roshan Gary and the producer is Santosh Gupta.

Soumya Srinath is its writer. Cinematography is done by Ram Tiwari. Editing by Sandeep Bomble and Ankit Pednekar, Executive Producer is Pooja Awadhesh Singh and Marketing Head is Abhishek Sharma.

In this short film, Simmba is in the lead opposite actress Mahi Deshpande who is a model and social media influencer who has a fan following of millions. Apart from this, Priyanka Tiwari has appeared in two to three films along with serial Laal Ishq, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, besides leading in Crime Patrol show.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 14:44 [IST]