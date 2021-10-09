Big news for KKR, this dangerous all-rounder will play in the playoffs. Hindi News

Dubai: After Shubman Gill’s half-century, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in their last league match of the IPL on Thursday, due to the stormy bowling of Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi, almost confirmed their place in the playoffs. Due to this big victory of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians were almost out of the IPL Play-off.

Mumbai almost out of the race for IPL play-off

It is almost impossible for Mumbai Indians to make it to the IPL play-offs now. So Mumbai need to beat SRH by 170+ runs after scoring 250+ in their last league match and if they chase runs, then there is no chance, as KKR’s net run rate will not be considered by them. Will not be able to cross even on the price.

Big news for KKR

Before the IPL play-off, great news is coming out for KKR. KKR team’s dangerous all-rounder Andre Russell can play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. If this happens, then Kolkata has a chance to become the champion for the third time. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief advisor David Hussey said after the match, ‘Russell had a fitness test on Wednesday and I think he will return soon. He is working hard to play in the playoffs.

This dangerous all-rounder will play in the playoffs

David Hussey said, ‘Playing Russell is important not only for us but also for the tournament. He is a world class player and entertains the audience immensely. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have confirmed their place in the playoffs, while KKR have consolidated their position at the fourth position. He finished his campaign in the league stage with 14 points from 14 matches and his run rate is better than other teams.

KKR’s fortunes changed in UAE stage

Hussey admitted that after struggling in the Indian leg, KKR’s fortunes changed in the UAE leg. Hussey said, ‘At the beginning of the tournament, we could not play the kind of cricket we wanted to play. In such a situation, it was good for us to get some time in between. With this we were able to formulate a fresh strategy. He credited head coach Brendon McCullum for this success of KKR.

