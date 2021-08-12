Big news for pensioners, guaranteed return scheme is coming

Big news has come out for lakhs of pensioners of the country. In fact, work is underway on a scheme for pensioners in which they will get guaranteed returns. The National Pension Scheme is going to come out with the Minimum Assured Return Scheme ie MARS for the account holders from the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority. According to the authority, work is going on on this scheme. Work is also being done on the designing of this scheme.

Advisor will be appointed for the scheme: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued a request for proposal to advisors to design the scheme. Let us inform that this scheme was also updated by PFRDA last year. It was informed by Supratim Das Bandyopadhyay that talks are going on with pension funds and actuarial firms in this regard. Based on this interaction, a blueprint for the scheme will be prepared. Minimum Assured Return is allowed in PFRDA Law. The funds being managed under pension fund schemes are mark-to-market.

Advisors will do this work: As per the REP issued by PFRDA, there should not be a principal-agent relationship between the PFRDA and the service provider from the visitor’s appointment to prepare this scheme under the National Pension Scheme. As per the instructions of the PFRDA Act, subscribers opting for a scheme under NPS which gives ‘Minimum Assured Return’, such scheme will have to be offered by a pension fund registered with the regulator. Work of Advisors A ‘Minimum Assured Return’ scheme has been prepared by the Pension Fund for the existing and potential subscribers.

Such a scheme has not been made till date: PFRDA has done a lot of work in preparing NPS and APY i.e. Atal Pension Yojana. Both are central government schemes. The scheme that PFRDA is going to bring will be its first scheme. Till date no such scheme has been brought by PFRDA. PFRDA says that the guarantee of this pension scheme will be market linked. Fund managers will have to decide the guaranteed portion of the return on investment.

What is National Pension Scheme? The National Pension Scheme was compulsorily implemented for the central employees on January 1, 2004, which was started by the Central Government. Which was implemented for all in 2009. After retirement, employees can withdraw a part of the National Pension Scheme, while the rest can take annuity for regular income. Anyone in the age group of 18 to 60 years can take NPS.





