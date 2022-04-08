Big news for the fans of KGF 2, know how many cuts were passed with the Hindi version! Big news for the fans of KGF 2, know how many cuts were passed with the Hindi version!

cruelty exists

The CBFC did not find any ground for requesting removal of any shot. Cruelty is present, yet it is not overly unstable. He didn’t even delete any dialogue because there was nothing wrong or controversial in his point of view.”

eagerly waiting

From this it is certain that whatever the director has wanted to show to the fans, it is going to be completely present there. Eagerly waiting for Yash’s film. After these amendments KGF – Chapter 2 was certified by CBFC with U/A certification.

Creators have been certified

The certification was given to the creators on 4 April. According to the censor certificate, this film is 168.06 minutes long. The film is set for release on April 14. This film is going to be special in many respects from its first film.

Sanjay Dutt has entered

The first reason for this is that superstar Sanjay Dutt has entered the film, who is playing the role of Adheera. He will be in a negative role which is going to be very strong.

will do good business

Apart from this, Raveena Tandon is also going to be seen playing a strong character in the film. It is certain that the film will do very good business.