Big news from Ranveer Singh’s ’83’, will premiere at the Saudi Arabian Film Festival! Big news from Ranveer Singh’s ’83’, will premiere at Saudi Arabia’s film festival!

Kabir Khan has said

People’s reactions are coming after this news surfaced and Kabir Khan has also made a big disclosure. According to reports, Kabir Khan has said that.. “I am excited to unveil ’83’ at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is a great opportunity for filmmakers from India and around the world. .

cricket icon kapil dev

The association of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and cricket icon Kapil Dev was like winning the World Cup for me.” Talking about this film, it revolves around India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

11 different characters

In this, Ranveer Singh is in the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of this match. Ranveer Singh is going to be a part of a film for the first time which is based on a sport. 11 different characters and actors are going to be seen in this film, which makes the film quite spectacular.

This is the most expensive film made on the true story

It is being said that this is the most expensive film ever made on a true story. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh on the workfront is in news about the love story of the film Rocky and Rani with Alia Bhatt.

shooting continues

Karan Johar is making this film and the shooting of the film is going on continuously. Ranveer Singh is about to explode once again.