Big news from Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen copying Vinod Khanna! Big news from Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will pay tribute to Vinod Khanna?

News oi-Salman Khan

Tiger Shroff is constantly giving pleasure to people with his films and people step into theaters to see his action. People and their fans want to see Tiger Shroff as soon as he is in action. The name of the film about which he is currently in the news is Heropanti 2. The news is coming that he is working very hard for this film. Tara Sutaria is going to be seen with him once again. Some time ago there was news that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been entered in this film.

Sara Ali Khan arrives at Gurdwara with mother Amrita Singh for the success of Atrangi Re!

But now she has revealed about her role in the film. He says that Vinod Khanna has a connection in this character. The actor says he has paid a special tribute to the late actor in the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that in this film he has given a tribute to the handsome Vinod Khanna ji by acting. , Nawaz said.. “He had a different way of walking which no other actor had.

There was some masculine semblance in the way he walked. I have borrowed his walk in Heropanti 2. I hope Vinod Khannaji fans will like the work I do.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going to explode in this film, that much is certain. Talking about Heropanti, Kriti Sanon was seen opposite Tiger in this film and this was her debut. Now only time will tell how much love the fans give to this film.

Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 – 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala films

Tiger Shroff VS Ajay Devgan – Eid 2022 was locked by two big films, box office clash final

Sajid Nadiadwala announces the release dates of ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Tadap’, Tiger and Ahan will have a blast!

Action scenes of Heropanti 2 will be shot in London, Tiger Shroff’s fans will be surprised again!

This will happen in the climax scene of ‘Heropanti 2’, Tiger Shroff was seen doing dangerous action and fight – VIDEO

Tiger Shroff updates about ‘Heropanti 2’ – List of upcoming films to be revealed

Shooting of action sequence of ‘Heropanti 2’ will be done in Russia, the whole team ready to leave next month

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, associated with the action film ‘Heropanti 2’, will compete with Tiger Shroff as a villain!

Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tadap’s team will get Kovid vaccine, producer’s decision

First schedule of ‘Heropanti 2’ wraps up; Tiger Shroff’s leaked photo from the sets went viral!

Tiger Shroff to start shooting for ‘Heropanti 2’ from April 3, preparations for big action sequence have been done

This big update from Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, music junkies will jump with joy!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Sara Ali Khan reached Gurudwara with Amrita Singh to pray for Atrangi Re! Sara Ali Khan arrives at Gurdwara with mother Amrita Singh for the success of Atrangi Re! Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Big news from Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen copying Vinod Khanna! Fans waiting for this film.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 17:15 [IST]