Big News Railway Tourist: Achi Khabar Iss Marg Crossing for Bihar Train Passengers

Highlights Trains resumed on Darbhanga-Samastipur railway line

Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway informed

The decision was taken by the railways after the river water level receded

The operation of trains on this section is closed from 31st August.

Samastipur

The water levels of major rivers in Bihar are slowly declining. After the water level receded, the East Central Railway resumed service on the Darbhanga-Samastipur railway line, which had been closed since Monday evening due to floods. This information was given by Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway. The resumption of this route will be a great relief to the passengers.

That is why this railway line was closed

In the Darbhanga Samastipur railway section of Samastipur division, the water of Bagmati river was flowing above the danger mark on Munda bridge No. 16 between Hayaghat and Thalwada stations. Seeing this, the railway administration had canceled the operation of many trains and also changed the routes of some trains. Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railway, said trains have been running in the division since Monday evening.

What the CPRO of East Central Railway said

The ECRO’s CPRO said the 02562 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special, which started from New Delhi on Sunday, was operated on the planned route. 02561 Jayanagar-New Delhi special train departing from Jayanagar on Monday also departed from the planned route. He said that now other trains are also running on this route. In fact, due to flood waters near Railway Bridge No. 16 near Thalwada-Hayaghat station, trains on this section have been closed since August 31 as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers.

