Big offense carries No. 4 NC State women past Wake Forest



Wes Moore was not ashamed to spread a little breaking news before his No. 4 North Carolina State team before Thursday night’s opening tip.

The Wolfpack players liked what they heard – No. 3 Lewisville just lost to No. 24 North Chapel Hill in North Carolina – and what Moore saw in NC State’s 92-61 win over Wake Forest.

Diamond Johnson scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack and the NC state has moved closer to its first regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title since the 1989-90 season.

“I told them in a huddle,” Moore said of the loss of Louisville. “We need to take care of our own business. Obviously, this is the most important thing. I think it has shaken their energy.”

The Wolfpack (23-3, 14-1) held a 1½-game lead in Louisville with two games to go.

“We want to be regular-season champions, so we know we have to come out every night and play hard,” said NC State Guard Zakia Brown-Turner. “We are trying to gain momentum. The more we win, the more we will continue.”

The Wolfpack have scored their most points in any quarter this season – 37 in the third – on their way to their fifth straight win. Brown-Turner added 15 points, reserve Camille Hobby 14 points, Kayla Jones 11 points and Elisa Kunane 10 points for the NC state.

“We are so blessed that there are so many people who can come any night and give us strength,” Moore said.

Alice Williams scored 14 points and Christina Mora 13 for Wake Forest (13-13, 3-12), losing for the 10th time in her last 11 games. ACC scoring leader Jewel Spear has 11 points, much lower than his average of 19.2.

“Once we don’t score, it affects our defensive intensity,” said Wake Forest coach Jane Hoover.

After going 1 for 8 in a 3-point shot in the first half, Wolfpack scored 8 for 9 in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the third quarter on a long-range shot. These baskets were a big part of the 37-18 third-quarter edge for Wolfpack.

“We were hoping they would run,” Hoover said. “We knew it was a big challenge to get here. Things have to happen right. … Unfortunately, we only did this for a quarter. “

NC State scored the first eight points of the second quarter 22-13. Wolfpack led 18 and went 39-25 at halftime. After NC State made three 3-pointers in the first 26 minutes of the second half, that gap reached 53-28.

Big picture

Wake Forest: After defeating Virginia on Sunday, the giant deacons were trying to win one after the other. It’s been more than two months since they’ve won two in a row, and the Demon Deacons are just trying to put together a few good games at the bottom.

NC State: Wolfpack was rolling after more than 10 minutes of normal opening. NC State shot 51.5% off the field to give it its biggest point in the ACC game this season. After enduring the challenge of the second half in the previous three games, Wolfpack was able to shore up.

Three at a time

The NC State 3-point barrage in the third quarter was not necessarily by design.

“You have to tell them the opposite of what you want,” Moore said. “At halftime, we were 1 for 3 to 8, and otherwise we were scoring really well. So I tell them, ‘Hey, let’s keep attacking the basket. Don’t just rely on 3.’ So what do they do? They go out and hit every 3 scenes. “

Brown-Turner has confirmed the version of the halftime instructions.

“He definitely told us. At the end of the day, our goal is to play inside-out,” Brown-Turner said. “… we played our game. Sometimes it works like that.”

Wake Forest allowed only 3s made 5.5 per game, and did not expect a sudden explosion of Wolfpack from the fence.

“The third quarter, I think there was a shoot-around for them,” Hoover said.

Tip-INS

This is a program-record 15th ACC regular-season win for the NC state. W Wolfpack wins eight consecutive meetings with Wake Forest. Wake Forest dropped to 0-66 all-time vs. top-5 team.

Coming next

Wake Forest: Sunday at Boston College.

NC State: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday in the regular-season home final.