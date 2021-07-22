Big offers on laptops, headphones, watches

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Amazon is bringing its annual Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 with many attractive offers. There is enthusiasm among the customers due to attractive discounts and offers on laptops, headphones and watches.

New Delhi. One of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon’s sale (Amazon Prime Day sale 2021) will start from July 26. Like every year, this year also Amazon has promised attractive offers on big brands to woo the customers. Starting on the fifth anniversary of Amazon Prime Day, this sale will get good discounts on different categories of products. There will be discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on laptops, up to 70% off on headphones and up to 60% off on smartwatches and fitness trackers and watches.



In-demand laptops, headphones and watches on sale

HP 15 Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Processor Entry Level 15.6 Inch Laptop. huawei band 6 fitness tracker. Boat Bassheads 102 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic. Boat Airdopes 441 TWS Earbuds. Boat Rockers Bluetooth Earphones. Altec Lansing L-HP-04 BT Headphones.

Who will get the benefit of sale offers

Amazon Prime Day sale will be for Prime members. In this, they will get many attractive offers, discounts and fast delivery facility. Amazon Prime membership can be availed for a year for Rs 999 and for a month at Rs 129. Youth offers are available on Prime membership for customers in the age group of 18-24 years. In this, they can get Prime membership and all its benefits at 50% discount.

bank offers

Amazon has also provided many bank offers in the Prime Day sale. This includes exchange offers, no cost EMI. There is a facility of up to Rs.4000 off on coupons and extra up to Rs.5000 off on exchange. There is also the facility of no cost charge for EMI for up to 9 months. Also, if you use HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, you will also get an additional 10% discount. You will also get 5% reward points on using ICICI Bank credit cards.

