Big post for Ranbir: Neetu Kapoor wishes his son Ranbir Kapoor a happy 39th birthday
Sharing this picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Heartbeat, lots of love and blessings.’ Alia and Ranbir appeared in Jodhpur just before their birthday. According to reports, both of them had reached there to celebrate Ranbir’s birthday. It was also reported that the two had reached Jodhpur in search of a place for their wedding.
Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on screen for the first time. Watching the romance of this real couple in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ will be a great feast for the fans. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy.
#Big #post #Ranbir #Neetu #Kapoor #wishes #son #Ranbir #Kapoor #happy #39th #birthday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.