Big post for Ranbir: Neetu Kapoor wishes his son Ranbir Kapoor a happy 39th birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday today, September 28. Ranbir Kapoor may not be on social media, but he is getting a lot of congratulations from his fans, friends and family. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who is very active on social media, has posted a happy birthday to her son, in which Alia Bhatt is also seen with the family.

Ranbir’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor has also posted happy birthday to her brother. Now Neetu Kapoor has shared a family photo wishing Ranbir a happy birthday. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni and Alia Bhatt with Neetu.





Sharing this picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Heartbeat, lots of love and blessings.’ Alia and Ranbir appeared in Jodhpur just before their birthday. According to reports, both of them had reached there to celebrate Ranbir’s birthday. It was also reported that the two had reached Jodhpur in search of a place for their wedding.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on screen for the first time. Watching the romance of this real couple in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ will be a great feast for the fans. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy.