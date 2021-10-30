Big relief to these people on current account, know RBI’s new guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday relaxed current account norms for bank exposures below Rs 5 crore, allowing lenders to open current accounts, provide cash credit and overdraft facilities without any restrictions. The regulator has asked banks to implement the changes within a month. RBI in its guidelines said that for borrowers, where the banking system exposure is less than Rs 5 crore, there is no restriction on opening of current account or provision of CC/OD facility by banks. At the same time, borrowers will also have to give an undertaking that as soon as the exposure exceeds Rs 5 crore, they will immediately inform the banks.

The banking regulator has allowed banks to open and maintain inter-bank accounts as well as all accounts of institutions such as EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB and SIDBI, accounts linked by orders of the central or state government and investigative agencies without any restrictions. has given. Whereas, borrowers whose loan exceeds Rs 5 crore will continue to maintain current account with any bank that has cash credit or overdraft facility.

In August last year, the banking regulator had introduced new rules for opening current accounts, mandating that a borrower can only have a current account with a bank that accounts for at least 10 per cent of his total borrowings. Is. While banks were given three months to comply with the new strictures, due to delays in execution, the Reserve Bank extended the deadline till July 31. The deadline was extended till October 31 after thousands of current accounts were closed in the last few months. According to the information, SBI alone has closed more than 60,000 such accounts.

RBI also clarified that other lending banks would be allowed to open only collection accounts and the money deposited in those accounts would be remitted within two days of receipt. The central bank also said that no lender can open a current account if it does not have at least 10 per cent exposure to the banking system to the borrower. RBI’s new rules are aimed at disciplining the use of current account to efficiently monitor cash flow and check misappropriation of funds by regulating the already over-regulated sector.

