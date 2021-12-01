Big Tech ‘Amplification’: What Does That Mean?

Lawmakers have spent years investigating how hate speech, misinformation and bullying can cause real-world harm on social media sites. Increasingly, they’re pointing fingers at algorithm-powered sites like Facebook and Twitter, the software that determines what content users will see and when.

Some MPs from both parties argue that social media sites become allies when they promote hateful or violent posts. And they have proposed bills to remove legal shields from companies that allow them to stop lawsuits over most of the content posted by their users, in a situation where the platform has increased the reach of harmful posts.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss a number of proposals. The hearing will also include testimony from Francis Hogan, a former Facebook employee who recently leaked capital from the company to disclose internal documents.