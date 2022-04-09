Big Tech ‘censored’ Air Force veteran who shared story of rising from poverty to a college education



An Air Force veteran’s account was disabled on social media when he posted a story about graduating with four degrees from poverty, saying he had “caused it” himself and was “not responsible” for anyone else’s student loans.

“It’s hard work, but you can do it,” Air Force veteran Gretchen Smith told Gadget Clock. “You can manage your money, no matter how small a pot it is. You can manage it. You can repay your debt, and you can learn from it and move on.”

Gretchen Smith is the founder of the Code of Vets, an experienced and non-profit Air Force organization that he started in honor of his father who died at the age of 57 after battling traumatic stress disorder. The organization uses social media platforms to help the elderly in crisis across the country.

Debate erupted this week over whether student loans should be waived after President Biden extended the student loan repayment break until August 31. Smith shared his story to tell Americans that “it doesn’t matter where you come from” and that eliminating debt would not solve students’ problems.

“Americans don’t want to see student debts wiped out,” Smith told Gadget Clock. “It’s not going to do them a service. It’s actually going to hurt them.”

“If you work hard and you’re consistent and you’re consistent, you can make it,” he added.

Smith on Thursday posted his stories and opinions on student loan forgiveness across social media platforms, including his Code of Waits page. The post was later deleted by LinkedIn and its Vets account code was restricted. LinkedIn told Smith in an email that the code of weight post “goes against our policy on hate speech,” according to a screenshot he shared on Twitter.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

“Did I do something wrong?” Smith asked. “I’ve shared my story. That’s how I grew up. That’s how I believe everyone is responsible for their own bills and payments, and I’m being punished for that. And I find it absolutely unacceptable that Big Tech is such a force.”

A LinkedIn Help account on Twitter responded to the allegations by saying that there was “a time when they could admit it”. [they] Don’t get it right “, offers the option to appeal if the decision seems to have been moved by mistake

“I don’t see Democrats being censored. I see Conservatives being censored,” Smith told Gadget Clock. “They now have 100% control over our freedom of speech on these platforms, and I find that very scary.”

Smith told Gadget Clock that he “grew up with nothing” and that the government should not just pay.

“When you are given something and you do not earn it, you do not take care of it. You do not nurture it. You do not appreciate it,” Smith said.

Smith told Gadget Clock that his family “lived outside a garden” and bought their clothes from “Yard Sales” as a child.

“We really, really struggled to survive every day,” he added. “I knew when I was growing up, I wanted to make my life better.”

Smith followed in the footsteps of his father and brother and signed up for the military after high school. Using her GI bill and her husband’s combined income, they were able to pay for their college education but still “lived a very frugal life.”

“We each left with four degrees and we didn’t have college debt,” Smith told Gadget Clock. “It’s possible but again, you have to be on a very, very tight budget when you’re trying to get it done.”

Proponents of student loan waivers say young people should not start on credit to get a quality education. Rep. Roe Khanna (D-CA) previously told Fox Digital that student loans could prevent Americans from “wanting to have a family” or “buying a home.”

However, Smith believes “you can’t just wipe out public debt,” and questions whether the federal government is willing to pay off student loans, “why not just wipe out our mortgages?”

Smith added that “institutions also need to be held accountable” for the debt. “They’re taking exorbitant prices that young people can’t pay, or they’re putting themselves in so much debt. How do they get themselves out of this?”

“It’s very sad that in our country, at the level where our freedom of speech is being censored. Big Tech has basically taken over freedom of speech and decided which is right and which is wrong, and this is anti-American that goes directly against our constitution,” Smith added. He has volunteered to serve this country.

“I feel like each of us is responsible for our own lives and the American dream,” Smith told Gadget Clock. “We have to have the willpower to be able to chase it and create it.”