Big Tech Has Outgrown This Planet

Big Tech’s already crazy dollars just got crazier.

My colleagues and I have written extensively on the unreal sales, profits, and punch of America’s five tech titans: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook. This may sound like old news. Tech’s Titanic 5s have long been tall and wealthy, and they are even more so as people and organizations needed their products during the coronavirus pandemic. Yadda, yadda, yadda. We understood.

But no, we really don’t understand. America’s tech superstars have stepped into a completely different stratosphere than other successful companies in tech and beyond.

Let me give you a taste of the madness:

The current market value of the Big Five ($ 9.3 trillion) is greater than the value of the next 27 top-valued U.S. companies, including giants like Tesla, Walmart and JPMorgan Chase, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Apple’s profits over the past three months ($ 21.7 billion) were nearly double the combined annual profits of the five largest US airlines in the pre-pandemic 2019 period.

Amazon’s stock price increases made Jeff Bezos so rich he could buy a new model of iPhone for 200 million people – and he would still be a billionaire.

Google’s $ 50 billion in revenue from ad sales from April to June was what Americans – all americans – spent on gasoline and gas station purchases last month.

The annual revenue of one of Microsoft’s side businesses, LinkedIn, is nearly four times that of pandemic star Zoom Video Communications last year.

Facebook expects to distribute more money to equip its data centers and offices in 2021 than Exxon spends globally to extract oil and gas from the ground in a year.

I know a lot of strange things are happening in the US economy right now. But I can’t adequately explain how unnatural these numbers are for tech superpowers. Maybe that’s why Bezos wanted to touch space; the Big 5 tech giants have overtaken Earth.