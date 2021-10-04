Big ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indians from UAE win bumper prize of Rs 20 crore

The fortunes of an Indian have once again shone in the United Arab Emirates. Indian national Nel Nizamuddin has won a bumper prize of Rs 10 million or more than Rs 20 crore in the 232nd draw of the monthly Big Ticket Abu Dhabi series. A draw was held on Sunday in which Nell won the prize on a ticket purchased on September 26 with the number 278109.

Nell, a native of Kerala, could not be reached for comment at the moment. Upon calling, it is stated in English and Malayalam that incoming call facility is not available. Its second number is coming out of reach. Organizers say they will continue to try and get in touch with Nell. The second prize was won by Angelo Fernandes, an Indian traveler living in Saudi Arabia. He has won the ticket number 000176 he bought on September 25th.

Dubai: Participated in the last moments of the competition, became a millionaire overnight

The Indians won crores in Dubai

Earlier, an Indian traveler living in Dubai had participated in the Mahjouz Millionaire Draw in Dubai and this decision completely changed his life. He decided to take part in the competition in the last few hours. Mir, who is from Dubai, took part in it just five hours before the winner was announced. Mir has just become the 15th millionaire this year in a draw.

Participated in seeing the wife

The Indian national finished second in the 44th weekly tournament and won 1 million prizes. Mir, 34, who works as a sales manager in Dubai, said, “Five hours before the live draw, I thought I should join. I didn’t even check the results as I was busy at work. Mir’s wife often participates in the Mehjuz draw. Two weeks ago, Mir’s wife won a prize of Rs 1,000.