Big twist is coming in the show, Anupama will express her love to Anuj

GK will tell Anupama that she has to take care of Anuj. On which Anu will say that she has done all her duties till now. Now she will fulfill her love. In the next episode, it will be shown that Anupama will go to the temple and marry Anuj.

Till now you have seen in Anupama that Anuj has given all his property in the name of Malvika. Malavika has also signed the property papers. Now Anuj wants to leave everything and go away from Malvika’s life. Vanraj is very happy to see this condition of Anuj. In the last episode, Vanraj asks Anuj to take a bowl and beg.

Anuj and Vanraj will have an argument in the coming episodes. Vanraj will tell Anuj that the orphan in whose hand God had written Raj Yoga, that orphan has wiped out Raj Yoga with his own hand. Anuj will also turn Vanraj and remind him about his relationship. Meanwhile, emotional moments will also be seen between Anuj and Malvika. But Vanraj will not leave an opportunity to instigate Malvika against Anuj.

In Anupama and Anuj’s relationship, distance has started coming due to Vanraj and Malvika. But now Anupama will express her love and hold Anuj’s hand forever. It has to be seen whether Vanraj’s attitude changes further towards Malavika after becoming the owner of the entire property. On the other hand, Kavya will create a storm in Vanraj’s life.