BIG UPDATE On West Bengal Board Exams | Check Details Here





Kolkata: Amid calls for to cancel the West Bengal Board class 10 and sophistication 12 examinations, the Mamata authorities on Wednesday shaped a 6-member panel to take a name on board exams. Based on the stories, the West Bengal Greater Secondary Board shaped an skilled Committee to see how the exams may be performed on this Pandemic state of affairs. The panel may also consider all possible situations in case the board exams get cancelled. Additionally Learn – After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Doubtless To Take A Name Quickly

The Bengal authorities on Wednesday mentioned that the Board will likely be saying the revised schedule for Madhyamik or class 10 and better secondary or class 12 board exams quickly. Based on the native media, the federal government was scheduled to carry a gathering at 2 pm right this moment, nevertheless, it has been rescheduled for later because the CBSE and CISCE yesterday night introduced to cancel class 12 board exams. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Board College students Demand Cancelation of Class 12 Exams, Choice Doubtless Quickly

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier had mentioned that the West Bengal class 12 examination will likely be held within the final week of July, and Madhyamik or class 10 board exams within the second week of August. Additionally Learn – Karnataka Board Exams 2021: Govt More likely to Take Choice on Class tenth twelfth exams Quickly | Details Here

Now for the reason that CBSE and CISCE boards have canceled each class 10 and 12 board exams, the state board can also be more likely to rethink its choice.

Over 35 lakh college students are anticipated to seem for the West Bengal Board exams. This contains 21.5 lakh college students who had registered to seem for WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 exams and 14 lakh for sophistication 12 or WBCHSE HS exams.