Big update regarding Employees Pension Scheme! Minimum pension can increase up to 9 times, so much money will come in the account every month

If it is increased by the government, then the employees will benefit greatly. That is, where employees (Employees Pension Scheme) were being given 1- 1 thousand rupees every month, now with an increase of nine times, every month 9-9 thousand rupees will come to the employees.

According to some media reports, the Ministry of Labor may take a decision in this regard in the meeting to be held in February. Apart from this, a decision on the new wage code can also come in this meeting. It is also being said in some discussions that the target of the meeting will be to increase the minimum pension of the employees. However, so far no information has been given by the government regarding this meeting. Let us tell you that there is a demand for this from the pensioners’ employees for a long time. Which has been debated many times.

The Standing Committee also gave suggestions

The Standing Committee of Parliament had also given suggestions in this regard regarding the demand for increasing the minimum pension. It is being told that the decision to increase the minimum pension can be taken on the basis of the recommendations of the committee. In this regard, the Standing Committee of Parliament had given suggestions in this regard in March 2021. The committee has demanded to increase the minimum pension which should be increased from the existing one thousand to three thousand.

Demand for increase of nine thousand of employees

On the other hand, if we talk about the employees, then the pensioners say that it should be increased to 9 thousand and this will happen only when the employees associated with EPS-95 get the benefit in the true sense. Apart from this, it was also suggested that the employee who is on the verge of retirement or has retired and his pension is being calculated, then his pension should be fixed on the basis of the salary paid on the last month.