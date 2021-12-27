Big upset in Chandigarh Corporation elections, AAP candidate defeats Mayor; BJP on the back foot

The Aam Aadmi Party has made a big difference in the Chandigarh Corporation election held before the Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal’s candidate has defeated the current mayor there. In this election, BJP is completely on the back foot.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has won six seats in the municipal elections in Chandigarh. While BJP has won five seats, Congress has won two seats and Shiromani Akali Dal has emerged victorious in one seat.

According to the results declared so far, BJP’s current Mayor Ravikant Sharma has been defeated by AAP candidate Damanpreet Singh. Voting was held for 35 wards in Chandigarh on Friday. Earlier there were only 26 wards, which has been increased to 35 this time. This year 60.45 percent people have exercised their vote.

The BJP has a majority in the current civic body. In the last municipal elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal had won one. Congress had got only four seats. The BJP has fought the elections on the basis of its achievements of the last five years, while the Congress and AAP entered the electoral fray accusing the BJP of failing to do development work. Both the parties also surrounded the BJP for not solving the problem of Dadumajra garbage storage site and increasing the prices of essential items.

Traditionally, this municipal election, held every five years, has seen a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, but with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party, the contest has become triangular this time.