Bigadne De song from Ranveer Singh up coming film 83, released!

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83’ is definitely one of the most awaited films of 2021, revolving around India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory.

The songs of the film ’83’ are situational and perfectly match with the ambiance of the film. After launching the inspirational song ‘Lehra Do’ from the aspiring sports drama, the makers recently launched another song from the film ‘Bigdne De’ featuring Ranveer Singh and other talented actors. Sung by Benny Dayal And composed by Pritam, the song captures the spirit of the Indian cricket team which is well portrayed by Ranveer Singh and his team.

‘Birdne De’ takes us through the preparation of Team India and the fun behind the scenes before creating history. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev in the film. Apart from this, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammi Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the film.

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the film. Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Films International, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studio, Prithviraj Productions have tied up with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the film respectively. have mixed.

Prithviraj Productions and Kichha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts is set to present Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film. Kabir Khan Films Production’s 83 will be presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. This film by Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures is scheduled to release in 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on 24 December 2021. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment done together.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 20 years: Alia Bhatt replaces Kareena Kapoor, shares funny video

Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer Singh shares lovely pictures from the sets, shows a special bond with Dharmendra

December Box Office – Aamir Khan is on top with 300 crore films, Salman Khan- Ranveer Singh in top 5

’83 is a great tribute to the moment in Indian history that changed everything’: Ranveer Singh on appreciating the trailer

Trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 creates history, first trailer to get 50 million views in 24 hours!

Big news from Ranveer Singh’s ’83’, will premiere at the Saudi Arabian Film Festival!

TRAILER: The wait is over, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film ’83’ and the historic win is spectacular!

Trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ to be released tomorrow, announced with new poster

Leaked pics from the sets of Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer in a fun mood at Qutub Minar – Alia

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan preparing for the next film after 83, this will be the story

Rohit Shetty’s Next Explosion – Ranveer Singh’s Circus Release Date Announced, Will Have A Big Clash At The Box Office

Ranveer Singh’s 83 The film’s teaser release, Kapil Dev will make a big bang as a superstar!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Have a look and listen ‘Bigadne De’ song from Ranveer Singh up coming film 83, released!

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 17:03 [IST]