Bigg Boss 12 Ishqbaaaz Fame Actress Srishty Rode Shares Throwback Video From Hospital Before Undergoing Surgery | This Bigg Boss fame actress Srishty Rode is admitted in the hospital, shared the video before the surgery

New Delhi: TV actress Srishty Rode, who was a part of Bigg Boss 12, recently posted a video on Instagram and shared her health condition with fans and followers. Srishti has shared a video on Insta Story in which she is seen lying on the hospital bed. There is a mask on her face and she is smiling.

Srishti Rode is recovering

In the caption of the video, Srishty Rode wrote – The picture before when I went inside for the surgery. It’s been 5 days now. Still in hospital but recovering. Thank you so much for your prayers. However, Srishty Rode has not told in her post why she is hospitalized and what surgery she has had.

Srishti is admitted in the hospital

Let us tell you that before this video was shared on Insta Story, the actress had posted a post asking the fans to pray for her. Although even then he did not disclose the reason behind it. Now after this video surfaced, it is believed that there is a slight improvement in the health of Srishty Rode. But it is also clear from the post that he is still in the hospital.

Work done in these TV shows

Let us tell you that the performance of Srishty Rode in Bigg Boss 12 was amazing. As far as her TV shows are concerned, let us tell you that Srishti Rode has been a part of shows like Kuch Aisa, Barry Piya, Yeh Ishq Hi, Choti Bahu, Shobha Somnath Ki, Punar Vivah, Ishqbaaz and Kitchen Champion.

