‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Arshi Khan’s accident, narrowly escaped from a major accident; hospitalized

Arshi Khan, the popular contestant of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 14, has had an accident. It is being told that Arshi Khan was passing through Malviya Nagar area of ​​Delhi. That’s where his car accident happened. In such a situation, Arshi has been injured and has been admitted to the hospital. The news of his accident has also been confirmed by Arshi’s family.

According to E-Times, the source said that the accident happened on Shivalik Road near Malviya Nagar. It is being told that during this time she was with her assistant Rekha and was riding in the car. He complained of chest pain after the accident.

Arshi Khan was in her Mercedes car. When this incident happened, the air bag of his car got opened at the right time. In such a situation, a big accident with actress Arshi was averted. According to reports, Arshi is currently out of danger and she is currently under the supervision of doctors.

Let us tell you, Arshi Khan became very popular in Indian TV when she stepped into Bigg Boss season 11. Arshi had become the life of the show during this time. At the same time, seeing the popularity of Arshi, she was also called in Bigg Boss 14. In this season she was seen as a challenger.

Arshi Khan has also debuted in TV to Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with The Last Emperor Hindi film. So there Arshi has also appeared in many music videos. Arshi is also very active on social media. Arshi keeps posting something or the other for her fans on Insta. In such a situation, 2.2 million people follow him on social media.

Arshi is also known as the Controversy Queen. A few years ago, he got the flags of India and Pakistan made on his semi-nude body. Because of which a case has been filed against him in a lawyer. These pictures of Arshi became quite viral on social media, on which there was a lot of ruckus.