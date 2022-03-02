Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki tamboli latest sexy photoshoot viral on internet

Nikki Tamboli latest photoshoot

In this look, Nikki Tamboli is sitting on the ground giving a killer look for the camera. Not only the dress, Nikki has also given herself glamorous makeup. She has stunned her entire look with nude brown lip gloss, kajal-mascara and lots of highlights.

Nikki Tamboli latest look

Nikki wrote in the caption with this photo that yes, I know that I am wonderful. I don’t care about your opinion. Shweta Tiwari, who was a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi with Nikki Tamboli, has also shared a fire emoji on this photo.

Nikki Tamboli’s Glamor

Arjun Bijlani has also liked this look of Nikki Tamboli. Nikki Tamboli’s special friend Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 has also shared a comment with fire emoji on this photo of Nikki.

Nikki Tamboli doesn’t care

This photo of Nikki Tamboli has got more than 2 lakh likes. Let us tell you that Nikki Tamboli is ruling in the hearts of the audience as well. In support of Nikki on social media, many of her fans constantly praise all her looks, while some people also troll her. Nikki Tamboli does not care for anyone and is very active constantly.