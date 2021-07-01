Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan romantic video viral | Eijaz Khan publicly got romantic with Pavitra Punia, video of kissing goes viral

New Delhi: It has been a long time since ‘Bigg Boss 14’ ended, but the couple made in the show is not ending. Be it Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin or Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Both the couples are still together. The fans of Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia still love them very much and both keep sharing their beautiful moments with the fans from time to time.

romantic video surfaced

A video of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia has surfaced. In both the videos, they are seen dancing together and getting romantic. Both are seen wearing all white outfits in the video. Ejaz is seen kissing Pavitra on the cheek. Pavitra has shared this video on her Instagram handle. Pavitra and Ejaz’s pair is looking amazing in the video.

people liked

Fans are very fond of the romantic style of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Even in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the fans got to see the love of both. From there the pair became the favorite of the fans. Ejaz had expressed his love for Pavitra inside the house. Both are often seen spending time together.

Pivatra shared the video

This couple keeps sharing their cute and cute videos on social media, which fans also like very much. Last night, Pavitra Punia shared this video on Instagram. In its caption, Pavitra wrote, ‘First dance together after coming out of Bigg Boss. From Alladuhai Song to Pehla Nasha. Always do twinning.

Let us tell you, both are spending their good time these days and are enjoying each other’s company a lot. Fans are eager to see both of them together again on screen.

VIDEO

