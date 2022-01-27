Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik was seen chilling in the pool actress shared glamorous photos in black two piece

Actress Rubina Dilaik recently shared some of her latest photos. In these photos, Rubina is seen enjoying in the pool.

Famous TV actress Rubina Dilaik is very active on social media. Glamorous photos and videos of Rubina are seen on social media every day. Not only this, Rubina Dilaik is also often seen sharing her dance videos with fans. His fan following on social media is also very good.

At the same time, the popularity of the actress has increased tremendously after becoming the winner of ‘Bigg Boss-14’. As soon as Rubina shares her post, she becomes viral on social media. Meanwhile, now he has shared some of his latest photos.

Rubina Dilaik has shared these photos on her Instagram handle. It can be seen in these photos that Rubina is having fun in the pool with her friends. Rubina has shared a total of 10 photos, in which she looks very glamorous. Talking about her look in the photos, she is wearing a black bikini.

Seeing these photos of the actress, fans are praising her a lot. Commenting on one of her fans, ‘Aaj Blue Hai Pani-Pani’, another fan has written ‘You are looking very beautiful and hot Rubina’. So some have called them beautiful and some have called them gorgeous.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik’s work, she started her career with the TV show ‘Choti Bahu’. In this show, she played the character of Radhika. After this, she was seen playing the role of Saumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. At the same time, she has also been the winner of ‘Bigg Boss-14’. For this, she is also going to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ardh’. Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav are also going to be seen with him in this film.

Apart from this, Rubina Dilaik has also been in a lot of discussion about her love life. Actually Rubina was in a relationship with Avinash Sachdev during the TV show ‘Chhoti Bahu’. But this relationship with him did not last long. After this, he met Abhinav Shukla through a common friend. Both already knew each other. Significantly, during a photoshoot, the two came closer and later both decided to get married.