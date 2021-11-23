Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina dilaik share notes for haters for body shaming

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is very active on social media. Rubina Dilaik keeps sharing her picture every day. Rubina is popular for her hot image. Rubina Dilaik keeps sharing pictures from her bikini to many personal and professional life. This time too Rubina Dilaik has created a ruckus on the internet with her pictures. Somewhere Rubina Dilaik has also suffered a loss.

The reason for this is that Rubina Dilaik has gained a little weight during the lockdown. Because of this many people have trolled him. Although Rubina Dilaik prefers to keep herself away from such trolls. But this time Rubina Dilaik has given a befitting reply against the voice raised on herself.

Rubina Dilaik has slapped the trollers through social media. Also shared a special note for all those who are commenting on Rubina Dilaik. Rubina Dilaik has written a note on Twitter. In this note, Rubina Dilaik has written that my dear well wishers, I have been seeing for a long time that my increased weight is bothering you.

You guys are constantly sending me hate messages and mails. I don’t have PR so don’t you see my ability. You are threatening me not to be my fan. Because I’m fat. I don’t wear nice clothes and am not working hard to get big projects. Rubina Dilaik has told through this note how she is angry with those people who are threatening her even after speaking as a fan.

