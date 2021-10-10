Bigg Boss 15 10 October: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War: Sahil Shroff’s journey ended in the first week, homeless – Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War 10 October 2021 Day 8 Written update in Hindi

Salman Khan came on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka and welcomed Sri Lankan singer Yohani. Yohani then sings her song and then asks Salman Khan to sing the song. Salman Khan sings his song but can’t sing the song properly. Yohani also sings Bollywood songs. After saying goodbye to Salman Khan, Yohani leaves.





Salman Khan meets the family and knows their movements. After this, he asks which of all the members of the family feels most comfortable. On this, Donal Bisht says that she feels most comfortable. When Salman Khan is asked the reason, Donal says that she has told everything that was on her mind.

Salman Khan says that this time the word ‘match penalty difference’ is being used a lot at home. When Salman Khan asks family members the meaning of the word, Simba Nagpal is the first to say it but is unable to say the right word. After this, Vishal Kotian gives the right meaning from Salman Khan’s statement.

Salman Khan tells the family that he will now ask the family members for their opinion about each other. Salman Khan invites Nishant Bhatt, Akasingh and Umar Riaz to the next room. Then Salman Khan asks the three one by one questions about the family members. After answering these three, Salman Khan gets his consent from the family members.

When asked about the name of Salman Khan’s most impure member, Umar Raza mentions Masha Iyer. Then the discussion starts at home. Salman Khan tells the family that he is coming back after a while. Even after Salman Khan leaves, there is an atmosphere of controversy in the house. Ishaan Sehgal and Maisha had a heated argument with Donal Bisht. Mayasha, on the other hand, starts crying and Ishaan explains to her.

Salman Khan welcomes Arjun Bijlani and Astha Gill on the stage of Bigg Boss and speaks on their recently released song. After this, Salman Khan called Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli on stage. He asks the four of them which member of the household they support. Everyone gives their own answer to this. Salman Khan asks the four more questions.

Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli share their views on their favorite members. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli symbol supports Sahajpal, then Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani disagree with him. When Karan and Arjun talk about the mistakes of the symbol, Nikki says that everyone makes mistakes. Nikki, Karan and Arjun keep talking about the symbol. Neha Bhasin also supports Pratik.

Speaking of Nikki Tamboli, she says that the symbol looks easy and no one looks right. While talking to Nikki, Masha Iyer calls Malaysia, while everyone laughs, Salman Khan calls Akasa Alaska. Nikki says she doesn’t know Jay Bhanushali, while Karan Patel says Jay is a small island.

Salman Khan tells the family that now it is time for the member to leave the house. After this, Salman Khan raises everyone’s heartbeat and finally he informs Sahil Shroff that he is homeless. After saying goodbye to his family members, Sahil leaves the house.

Salman Khan welcomes Rahul Vaidya and Niya Sharma on stage. Salman Khan talks to both of them. Rahul and Nia go inside the house and dance with the family members. After that, the bridegroom leaves with a message from both family members. Then Astha Gill comes inside the house and makes the family members dance to her songs.