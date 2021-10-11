Bigg Boss 15 11 October: Bigg Boss 15 Days 9 Written Update: The love story of Maisha and Ishaan is deepening – Bigg Boss 15 11 October 2021 Day 9 Written update in Hindi

In the house of Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal and Shamita Shetty discuss their game. Jungle members Ishaan Sehgal and Masha Iyer pull their legs for their love. At the same time, Ishaan and Maisha go into solitude and talk lovingly to each other and both of them kiss each other.

Nishant Bhatt mocks other members of the family. Nishant says that he is making a show called Nagraj. He tells who he will throw. Some members of the forest are seen singing at night. At the same time, Gupta Ishaan Sehgal and Maisha Iyer sleep together and express their love for each other.



The house has another musical morning. Huge cots and bright lights speak on different cameras. Vishal asks Bigg Boss to arrange some food so that he can stay in good health. Also Tejaswi tells what is being made for breakfast today.

Biggie brings a letter home and Umar Riaz reads it. After this Umar Riaz discusses with his forest dwellers. As soon as the siren sounds in the house, the forest dwellers run towards the cave and start getting the goods. At that moment, Pratik Sahajpal comes and opposes. This was followed by a scuffle between the members of the household and the residents. Meanwhile, the symbol’s Ishaan Sehgal is battling Churshi. The fight escalates into abuse.

Pratik easily brushes and Akasing teases him. After Akasa leaves, Pratik tries to open the forest dweller’s suitcase. Vishal Kotian, on the other hand, plans to map the house with his companions.

Jay Bhanushali reads Bigg Boss’s letter. He says now is the time for the nomination process in the house. At this time, only forest dwellers will be included in the nomination. The members of the household are not going to nominate anyone and no one is going to nominate them.

In the nomination process, the two members of the forest have to come together and after discussion among themselves, they have to say by mutual consent which forest dwellers they want to nominate. First, Maisha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal came and nominated Afsana Khan.

After getting the nomination, Afsana Khan got angry and got angry with Ishaan Sehgal and Masha Iyer. After this, Afsana talks to Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sahajpal. Karan Kundra and the bright light come on and nominate Donal Bisht.

Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz came and could not make a deal. Upon this, the Big Boss tells them that if the two could not make a mutual agreement, both would be nominated themselves. After this, Jay and Umar both talk to each other and there is an argument between the two. Finally, Jay reveals that he is nominating Akasa Singh by mutual consent.

After receiving the nomination, Akasingh talks to Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. After that, all three presented their case in front of each other. Meanwhile, Umar had a quarrel with Ishaan Sehgal. Actually, Umar comments on the love between Ishaan and Maisha Iyer.

The battle between Ishaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz does not seem to be over. Umar Riaz then tells Masha Iyer and Vishal Kotian that he had no intention of commenting on Masha and Ishaan’s love. Vishal and Vidhi Pandya come and nominate Ishaan Sehgal.

Afsana Khan and Simba Nagpal appear in the nomination process. As soon as Afsana arrives, she says she didn’t come to Bigg Boss’s house to win and just wanted to come here. On this, Simba says that if she wants to nominate Vishal Kotian, she does not agree with this.

Afsana Khan is constantly talking and is not ready to listen to anyone. Prateek Sahajpal clarified that he should let Simba Nagpal speak. At the same time Vishal Kotian says if she doesn’t want to win the show, kick her out of the house. In the end, Afsana nominates Vishal.

According to Pratik Sahajpal, when Afsana Khan goes to apologize to Vishal Kotian, Vishal gets up and leaves. Donal Wish and Akasing come and nominate Vidhi Pandya. After the nomination process was over, Bigg Boss revealed that Afsana Khan, Donal Wish, Akasa Singh, Ishaan Sehgal, Vishal Kotian and Vidhi Pandya are among the nominees for the second week.