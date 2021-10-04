Bigg Boss 15 4 October Promo: bigg boss 15 4 oct 2021 promo afsana khan vidhi pandya pratik sehajpal and jay bhanushali ugly fight- Bigg Boss 15- After the order of Bigg Boss 15, I will break my tongue.

After the explosive start of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, now in the next few days, there will be many fights and fights among the forest dwellers. It has already begun. On the first day, there were not one but two big fights. On the one hand, there was a quarrel between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sahajpal over a cup of tea. Afsana Khan, on the other hand, and Vidhi Pandya got into a quarrel over luggage and things.

The producers have released promos for the upcoming episode, which show forest dwellers fighting among themselves. A promo shows the quarrel between Pratik and Jay Bhanushali. The symbol points to an empty cup of tea set aside and says whose cup is lying, pick it up. Hearing this, Jay Bhanushali got angry and told her not to talk to him.



Prateek and Jay quarrel over a cup of tea

On this the symbol says that he did not take his name. But what if he was fined for an empty cup? Pratik tells Sahajpal Jaya not to take everything personally and scolds him that he has a habit of staying clean. Angered, Jay Bhanushali says, ‘You do one thing. Sitting in the bathroom all day checking who is doing this? ‘



Vidhi said Afsana – who are you? Model my tongue

On the other hand, there was also a dirty fight between Vidhi Pandya and Afsana Khan. Bigg Boss suddenly announces that everyone in the house is in possession of all his belongings. On this everyone starts giving their stuff to Big Boss. Then the ritual says that everyone has to keep their bags inside. Hearing this, Afsana loses her temper and says that she doesn’t want to teach anyone what to do. She says methodically, ‘Who are you to talk to me. If you play with your tongue, I will break my tongue. ‘



There is confusion over this and that method leads to quarrels among the pandas. Then other family members intervene.