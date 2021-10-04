Bigg Boss 15 4th October Written Update: Bigg Boss 15 Days 2 Written Update: Prateek Sehajpal quarrels with members of ‘Jungle’ – Bigg Boss 15 4th October 2021 Day 2 Written Update in Hindi

Vishal Kotian speaks to the cosmopolitan tree in Bigg Boss’s house and admires her. In the kitchen all members of the household talk about their duties. At the same time some people are seen having breakfast.

Big G brings a letter to the house and Prateek Sejpal reads the letter. When Maysha Iyer cries, Vishal Kotian explains to her. Maisha says she was hurt by the wait. Vishal and some members of the household pull Maisha’s legs to make her laugh.



Rations, vegetables and many household items come into the house. Prateek Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt are very happy to see this. On the other hand, the rest of the members who live outside the house say give them some luggage too, but according to the rules this cannot happen.

Prateek Sejpal and Akasingh speak to each other. The symbol asks Akasa about his tattoo. Jay Bhanushali teases Shamita Shetty by the name of Rakesh Bapat and other family members have fun too.

The normal conversation between Pratik Sahajpal and Masha Iyer suddenly turns into an argument. In fact, there has been a feud between Masha and Pratik over changing and using the washroom. Maisha says he’s poking again and again. At the same time Pratik says that she was constantly talking loudly to him.

Family members talk about Prateek Sehajpal and Maisha Iyer. Maisha constantly says that she was rejecting the symbol, he didn’t come because she was changing but still he came. Symbol says he had no such intention. The issue is being discussed at home.

Vishal Kotian talks about Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty along with some members of the household. There is a morning of music in the house and everyone gets up and dances. The symbol doesn’t feel good seeing some things lying around the house.

Prateek Sehajpal says who has the luggage and put it in the right place. The atmosphere heats up on this issue and the symbol fights with Umar Riaz and Jay Bhanushali. Symbol says what he thinks is wrong.

Bigg Boss tells Housemates that three members Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty are in danger at home. In addition, Bigg Boss tells the family that all their belongings are being confiscated, leaving the necessary items as punishment. This work will be done under the supervision of Pratik, Nishant and Shamita. Family members are shocked to hear this.