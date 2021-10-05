Bigg Boss 15 5 Oct Promo Jay Pratik Fight: bigg boss 15 promo 5 oct pratik sehajpal jay bhanushali fight out of control glass door breaks door
Later, Jay Bhanushali and other people living in the forest reached the main part of the house looking for a map. Apart from Pratik, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty are allowed to stay in the main house. In the main house, when Jay Bhanushali and the others pick up the sofa and bed and start looking for the map, the symbol stops them. In the meantime, they drew the map and tore it up. Seeing this, Jay Bhanushali gets angry and curses Pratik.
Read: Bigg Boss 15: An order from the Bigg Boss caused a lot of confusion
Pratik Sahajpal is overjoyed to hear the swearing and grabs Jay Bhanushali’s collar. This is where the situation becomes uncontrollable. Jay Bhanushali tells Bigg Boss that he will no longer obey any orders. The fight becomes uncontrollable. Nishant Bhatt, Ishaan Sehgal and others try to control Pratik Sahajpal. But the symbol slammed into the glass gate of the house, breaking it.
#Bigg #Boss #Oct #Promo #Jay #Pratik #Fight #bigg #boss #promo #oct #pratik #sehajpal #jay #bhanushali #fight #control #glass #door #breaks #door
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.