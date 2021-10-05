Bigg Boss 15 5 Oct Promo Jay Pratik Fight: bigg boss 15 promo 5 oct pratik sehajpal jay bhanushali fight out of control glass door breaks door

‘Bigg Boss 15’ debuted on October 2. From the beginning, this season has been in the spotlight due to the fights and fights of the contestants. Prateek Sehajpal’s fights are in the limelight. Upon entering the house, where Pratik clashed with Umar Riaz on the first day, he also clashed with Jay Bhanushali. Initially Pratik and Jay quarreled over a cup of tea. But the ensuing altercation turned violent. So Bigg Boss’s glass door broke.

The producers have released a promo for the upcoming episode, which features a dirty fight between Pratik Sahajpal and Jay Bhanushali. The real Big Boss announced a job and for that he gave the forest dwellers a map of the house, so that they could stay in the house for the next few days. But the symbol stole and hid the map.



Later, Jay Bhanushali and other people living in the forest reached the main part of the house looking for a map. Apart from Pratik, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty are allowed to stay in the main house. In the main house, when Jay Bhanushali and the others pick up the sofa and bed and start looking for the map, the symbol stops them. In the meantime, they drew the map and tore it up. Seeing this, Jay Bhanushali gets angry and curses Pratik.

Pratik Sahajpal is overjoyed to hear the swearing and grabs Jay Bhanushali’s collar. This is where the situation becomes uncontrollable. Jay Bhanushali tells Bigg Boss that he will no longer obey any orders. The fight becomes uncontrollable. Nishant Bhatt, Ishaan Sehgal and others try to control Pratik Sahajpal. But the symbol slammed into the glass gate of the house, breaking it.