Bigg Boss 15 6 October 2021 Episode: Big Boss 15 Days 4 Written Update: Shamita has fun with ghosts, symbol breaks the mirror of the house – Bigg Boss 15 6 October 2021 Day 4 Written update in Hindi

In the new episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Bigg Boss conveys the message of Bigg Boss to family members. The family gets angry at the symbol. Family members make a full blast. Meanwhile, there was a scuffle between Donal and Tejaswi. The brilliant Big Boss makes her baby. She is waiting for the announcement of Bigg Boss.

The ghost, on the other hand, comes from the hotel to Big Boss’s house. Shamita has fun with ghosts. The brilliant Big Boss 15 lives in the woods. Vishwasutri is brightly impressed and the makeup item is returned.



There is only one sensation in the house of Bigg Boss. Family members get their belongings back. The faces of the forest dwellers glow when the goods are returned. Bright is having a lot of fun at home.

Meanwhile, a new twist has arrived in the house of Bigg Boss. The symbol smashed the glass of Bigg Boss’s house. It looks like now the jungle safari will overtake everyone. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss decree has been issued. All forest dwellers get nominations.

At the same time the giant gets angry at Bigg Boss’s decision and blames him. On the other hand, Umar’s mercury is also high. There is a huge roar of forest dwellers against the decision of Bigg Boss.

Tejaswi and Afsana, on the other hand, argue over food. Reigns over bright hearts. The atmosphere in Bigg Boss’s house is hot. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for further updates ….