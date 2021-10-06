Bigg Boss 15 6th October Promo: Bigg Boss 15th, 6th October Promo: All the nominees because of the symbol, Vishal Kotian threatened Bigg Boss

In ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Pratik Sahajpal recently did something that was punished by the forest dwellers. Seeing this, Vishal Kotian got angry and challenged Bigg Boss. In fact, Pratik Sahajpal broke into the house during a recent altercation with Jay Bhanushali. He slammed the glass door, causing it to break.

As punishment, Big Boss nominated the entire forest to evict him for a whole week. Hearing this order of Bigg Boss, Vishal Kotian got angry. He said in the camera, ‘Jay raised his hand. Not to mention that. I don’t know if you have the guts to broadcast it. When one of you raises his hand, make a wise decision. ‘



At the same time Umar Riaz also got angry at Bigg Boss and said that the sabotage was done by symbols, but those people were punished and nominated. After this, Umar also called the symbol ‘defeated’. It remains to be seen how Salman Khan will react to Pratik’s move on ‘Weekend Ka War’.