Bigg Boss 15 7 October Live Update: Bigg Boss 15 Days 5 Written Update: ‘Jangalvasis’ created division among family members, Prateek, Shamita and Nishant fought each other – Bigg Boss 15 7 October 2021 Day 5 Written Update in Hindi

Bigg Boss 15 7 October Live Update: Bigg Boss 15 Days 5 Written Update

In the house of Bigg Boss 15, Song Ladki is the morning of all the members on Beautiful. Prateek Sehajpal and Akasingh talk about the atmosphere of the house. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities.

Biggie brings a letter to the house and Afsana Khan teases him. Karan Kundra and Nishant Bhatt talk about their luggage. Vishal Kotian peeks inside the house and says that he has to come inside this house.



Vishwasundari tells the members living in the forest that your people have got old clothes. She further says that the members have a chance to get clothes as the cave is about to open. Then the members discuss how to get clothes among themselves as they have to compete with Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt along with the members living in the house.

Nishant Bhatt tells the members of the forest that they are going inside the house. This is a violation of the rules made by Bigg Boss. Nishant says that the three of us have not made these rules which you people are breaking. On this, forest member Karan Kundra tells him not to teach him the rules. He says if punishment happens they will be there so don’t teach them and take care of your home.

The cave opens into the forest and there is a fierce battle between the members of the forest and the members inside the house. This mess is so much that Big Boss has interrupted them. Members of the forest carry a bag containing Pratik Sehajpal’s belongings. This has caused a lot of controversy between the symbol and the members of the forest.

Prateek Sejpal’s belongings have been taken by members of the forest. Shamita Shetty tells Pratik that his stuff will be found and gradually there will be a fight between them. Nishant Bhatt tells Pratik that his goods will be found but Pratik is not ready to understand.

Jungle members are happy to see Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt fighting. Vishal Kotian says divide the three and separate. The members of the forest do their planning. Shamita, on the other hand, says she will give the map to members of the forest. The quarrel between the members of the household does not seem to be over. At the same time, the members of the forest are very happy.