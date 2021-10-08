Bigg Boss 15 8 October: Bigg Boss 15 Days 6 Written Update: Shamita Shetty Becomes The First Captain Of The House Behind Nishant And Prateek – Bigg Boss 15 8 October 2021 Day 6 Written Update In Hindi

In the house of Bigg Boss 15, everyone has morning music and everyone dances loudly with each other. Biggie brings a letter home. In the house, members sit and talk in different groups.

In the kitchen, Donal Bisht seems to be worried about the rations he received. She talks about Khan with Vidhi Pandya, Tejasvi Prakash and Karan Kundra. Forest dwellers and family members Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt fight for luggage.



The fight between house member Pratik Sahajpal and Shamita Shetty does not seem to be over. There was a terrible misunderstanding between the two and the forest dwellers are trying their best to take advantage of it. Pratik talks to Nishant about Shamita.

In the forest of the house, the friendship between Ishaan Sagahal and Maisha Iyer seems to be getting stronger and the two are often seen together. The family members dragged both of them by the legs. At the same time, members of the forest are seen eating food in the kitchen. Then, when the siren goes off, there is a fight between the forest dwellers and the family members after taking the luggage into the cave once again.

Seeing the romance between Ishaan Sagahal and Masha Iyer, Afsana Khan says control your romantic feelings here. She says she is saying this because what would she do if her feelings were also aroused. She will die of grief. Everyone laughs a lot at this.

Pratik Sejpal is breaking the lock of the bathroom and Vidhi Pandya is taking a bath in the bathroom. When the ritual comes out after taking a bath and is shocked to see the lock broken. When the ritual tells this story to the other members of the family, everyone gets very angry at the symbol. Karan Kundra threatened Pratik that if he ever did such an act with a girl again, it would not be good.

Karan Kundra says that if this happens now, he will damage the entire property of the house, no matter how much he has to pay. At the same time, Vidhi Pandya is also angry with Pratik Sehajpal. Prateek has apologized for this. The ritual still irritates the symbol. This act of symbolism warms the atmosphere of the house.

Prateek Sehajpal says he did not break down the bathroom door. They just opened the screw on the bathroom door. Prateek tells Nishant Bhatt that if you want to accuse these people, they don’t mind because the public is watching.

Vishal Kotian Pratik Sehajpal says that if his sister was taking a bath in the bathroom, he would have felt bad and he would have done so. On this the symbol says that the purpose for which he did it and if he did it in the same way, he will not feel bad. The matter is being discussed at home.

The bright light reads the rules of the first captaincy task that takes place in the house. She says the next captain will be selected in the House and only Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt will be on the captaincy claim. However, members of the forest will play an important role in this. After this the work of captaincy begins. Pratik, Shamita and Nishant negotiate with the forest dwellers to become captains.

Eventually, Shamita Shetty became the first captain of the house, beating out house members Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sehajpal. Bigg Boss congratulated Shamita on becoming captain. He says that Shamita Shetty will now look after all the work at home and in the forest.