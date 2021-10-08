Bigg Boss 15 8th October Promo Twist: Bigg Boss 158th October Promo Symbol Sahajpal Vidhi Pandya broke the lock of the bathroom while taking a bath-

The symbol Sahajpal’s game in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ may have been much appreciated, but the way he is going in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has led to attacks on his family members. Pratik Sahajpal has now done something that has made it a target for everyone. The bright light and Karan Kundra got very angry at him.

The actual ritual Pandya was bathing in the bathroom and then the symbol broke the bathroom lock. When the ritual came out of the bath and saw the lock broken, her senses flew. When the law told the other members of the family this, they were very angry at the symbol. Karan Kundra threatened Pratik that if he ever did this to any girl again, it would not be good.



The entire event will be shown in the October 8 episode, the promo of which has been released. Ritual goes to Pratik after bathing and asks him why he did this while bathing someone? The bright light also irritates the symbol and says that what he did was frightening. But Symbol says he did it with the game in mind. They don’t care if anyone is in the bathroom. He will not apologize for what he did.

It will be seen if Salman Khan takes Pratik Sahajpal’s class and leaves him on this ‘Weekend Ka War’.