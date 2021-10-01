Bigg Boss 15 Asim Riaz Entry Salman Khan: Bigg Boss Grand Premiere Promo Asim Riaz Reveals Umar Riaz Weakness Salman Khan Steps

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2. In some of the recently released promos, the producers have given a glimpse of how explosive it will be. The premiere of the show will be started by Salman Khan in his own style. Along with their performance, the audience will also get to see the performance of the contestants and some great surprises.

The producers have also released a promo for the entry of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz along with Salman Khan’s energetic performance. In the 15th season, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz (Bigg Boss 15) is entering as a contestant. Infinite ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will come to support and gain access to brother Umar Riaz.



The promo shows that Salman Khan beats Asim Riaz on stage for his English speaking style. He then asks Asim what is his brother’s weakness that will stop him from moving inside the house. In response, Asim Riaz says that his brother is very emotional, but he has fire.

After this, Salman pulls Asim, whom Umar says he (Asim Riaz) looks like he is going to the forest.



The makers gave a glimpse of the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

The contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will have to stay in the jungle this time. Only contestants living in the forest will be allowed to enter the main house who will complete the task given by ‘Vishwa Sutri’ i.e. actress Rekha. The producers have also released a promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Jungle Theme House, which is pretty much the same.

Among the contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are Umar Riaz, Jai Bhanushali, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Afsana besides Khan, Misha Iyer, Ishan Sehgal, Sahil Shroff. , Vishal Kotian and Vidhi Pandya.