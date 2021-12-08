Bigg Boss 15 case filed against asim riaz brother umar riaz read here. Big Boss 15 Case filed against Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz

Entertainment

1 day ago
In Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz is currently progressing at a fast pace in the show. On the other hand, the problem is increasing for Umar Riaz outside the show. Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz has landed in trouble outside the show. Asim Riaz has been complained to the police.

A fashion designer has filed a police complaint against Umar Riaz. The whole matter has been raised regarding the clothes that are being given to Umar Riyaz in the show. His own fashion designer has filed a complaint against Umar Riaz. The reason behind the fashion designer complaining is quite different.

Umar Riaz

The fashion designer has filed a complaint against Umar Riaz because the clothes were used in the show. But wearing the designer’s clothes, his tag has not been used on social media. The name of the fashion designer who has sent clothes to Umar Riaz is Faiz Ansari.

Faiz Ansari has clearly accused Umar Riaz of not tagging him properly while sharing the picture on social media in the clothes sent to Umar Riaz in the show. The Khabri has given this information on its Twitter handle.

The Khabri has said that a complaint has been filed against Umar Riaz for not tagging him properly on behalf of a designer. A video of Faiz Ansari has also surfaced regarding this. Faiz Ansari has said that Umar Riaz has done illegal work.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 17:16 [IST]


