Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Confirmed: Bigg Boss 15: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Now Confirmed, Take a Glimpse of All Four in the Promo Video

There are only a few days left until the arrival of season 15 of the popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. Shoshi related promos are constantly being released. Meanwhile, another promo video (Bigg Boss 15 promo video) has surfaced, revealing the names of four confirmed contestants. However, the new promo does not show the face of any contestant. What is special is that Salman Khan will once again be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be on TV from October 2.

Colors TV has shared a promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on its social media account. The producers did not show the face of any of the contestants in this video. However, if you watch the video, it can be understood that there are glimpses of Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. Along with the promo, the caption reads, ‘In this jungle of Bigg Boss 15, amazing contestants are coming to riot. Can you recognize them ‘





The promo video states, ‘There will be a lot of strange creatures in this forest of Bigg Boss. One of the dangers is Kohal Ko Shake, a hot Ko Chitta Superstar, a TV Ka Shaktiman Shikari and a singing Koel. As a result, it is being speculated that Tejaswi Prakash has been dubbed as Hasina, Karan Kundra as the favorite superstar of the actresses, Simba Nagpal as the powerhouse of TV and Afsana Khan as the cuckoo of singing.

Let us know that Pratik Sahajpal became the first confirmed contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. After this season, Donal Bisht, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ finalist Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt have been included in the list of confirmed contestants.