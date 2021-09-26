Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Confirmed: Bigg Boss 15: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Now Confirmed, Take a Glimpse of All Four in the Promo Video
The promo video states, ‘There will be a lot of strange creatures in this forest of Bigg Boss. One of the dangers is Kohal Ko Shake, a hot Ko Chitta Superstar, a TV Ka Shaktiman Shikari and a singing Koel. As a result, it is being speculated that Tejaswi Prakash has been dubbed as Hasina, Karan Kundra as the favorite superstar of the actresses, Simba Nagpal as the powerhouse of TV and Afsana Khan as the cuckoo of singing.
Let us know that Pratik Sahajpal became the first confirmed contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. After this season, Donal Bisht, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ finalist Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt have been included in the list of confirmed contestants.
