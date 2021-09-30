Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant Akash Singh- Find out all about Akasa Singh

The names of many celebrities have been finalized for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ starting October 2 and the faces of some have been revealed. One of them is Akasa Singh. The producers had recently released a new promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on the Voot app, in which bright light and akasing appeared as contestants.

Who is Akasingh and how did she come to light? Here we tell you about the fun aspects of his life and career:



Akasa Singh is popularly known as Akasa and she is a famous singer. Akasa came to prominence when she sang ‘Nagin Jin Jin’ with singer Astha Gill. But the song ‘Khich Meri Photo’ from the movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ changed the direction of Akasa’s career.



Starting with Micah’s band

Akasa Singh started his career with singer Mika Singh. She was the only girl in the band of 10 people. She later appeared in the reality show ‘India’s Raw Star’. Her guide in the show was singer and musician Himesh Reshammiya.



Himesh Reshammiya gave the opportunity

It is said that Himesh Reshammiya had promised Akash Singh during the reality show that he would give her a break in Bollywood. Himesh kept that promise and took a break from ‘Khich Meri Photo’. The music of this song was composed by Himesh.



Song sung in Salman’s movie

Akasa Singh also sang a song in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Bharat’. Apart from Akasa, Niti Mohan and Kamal Khan sang ‘Athe Aa’.



Several singles left

Akas Singh has also released several singles including ‘Thug Ranja’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Nayo’ and ‘Shola’.