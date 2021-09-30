Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant Akash Singh- Find out all about Akasa Singh
Akasa Singh is popularly known as Akasa and she is a famous singer. Akasa came to prominence when she sang ‘Nagin Jin Jin’ with singer Astha Gill. But the song ‘Khich Meri Photo’ from the movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ changed the direction of Akasa’s career.
Starting with Micah’s band
Akasa Singh started his career with singer Mika Singh. She was the only girl in the band of 10 people. She later appeared in the reality show ‘India’s Raw Star’. Her guide in the show was singer and musician Himesh Reshammiya.
Himesh Reshammiya gave the opportunity
It is said that Himesh Reshammiya had promised Akash Singh during the reality show that he would give her a break in Bollywood. Himesh kept that promise and took a break from ‘Khich Meri Photo’. The music of this song was composed by Himesh.
Song sung in Salman’s movie
Akasa Singh also sang a song in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Bharat’. Apart from Akasa, Niti Mohan and Kamal Khan sang ‘Athe Aa’.
Several singles left
Akas Singh has also released several singles including ‘Thug Ranja’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Nayo’ and ‘Shola’.
