Bigg Boss 15 Days 3 Written Update: Symbol becomes difficult for forest dwellers, Afsana stays hungry

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Vishwasundari gives a task to the forest dwellers. Tejaswi gets a map of the house. Now it seems that the forest dwellers will find a way to get inside the house. In this work, one of the family members or one living in the forest has to be the winner. The symbol hides the map and makes it more difficult for forest dwellers to return home. The forest dwellers attack the house. The first attempt to get a map of the forest dwellers failed. In search of a map, forest dwellers pull the goods of OTT competitors. Afsana Khan treats starvation of family members. Symbols and mustaches differ at work. It seems that OTT members are covering the rest of the family. The different incarnation of the sign amazes people. In the jungle of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ once again a fire of rage erupted between Jay and Pratik. Family members are outraged by the anger of forest dwellers. All the forest dwellers went against the resident and a heated argument ensued. There was an argument between Pratik and Jay. It looks like Bigg Boss is going to crack down on them now. The quarrel between Pratik and Jay seems to have brought a new twist to the house. Listening to Vishal, Jay’s anger calms down. Where some people are with this fight, some are on the side of the sign. All the forest dwellers fall prey to the wrath of the symbol and are nominated. The forest dwellers are suffering in the forest of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for updates on what challenges family members will face in the next section.