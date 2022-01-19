Bigg Boss 15 Devoleena Bhattacharjee Bite On Abhijeet Bichukle Hand

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee bites on Abhijeet Bichukale’s hand in the course of the duty, leaving him fuming with anger.

Bigg Boss 15: Colours TV’s most explosive and controversial present ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has made a distinction lately. A number of days in the past, Umar Riaz was evicted from the present, attributable to which there was outrage among the many followers of ‘Bigg Boss’. Other than this, as the times of finale are getting nearer within the present, the competitors among the many contestants is growing. Just lately, a video of ‘Bigg Boss’ is making numerous headlines, through which the contestants are seen combating with one another for the ticket to finale. However in the course of the duty, the place Devoleena Bhattacharjee lower a tooth on Abhijeet’s hand, Abhijeet additionally received indignant.

In ‘Bigg Boss 15’, the contestants are given a process, through which everybody has to gather the colourful balls of their luggage. The video begins with Abhijeet forcibly pulling Tejashwi Prakash’s bag filled with balls. Disturbed by this, Tejashwi Prakash throws a ball at Abhijeet Bichukale and kills him.

After this she begins crying sitting on the aspect and doesn’t discuss to anybody. Seeing the tears in Tejashwi’s eyes, Rakhi Sawant taunts and says, “Why this tear card?” Other than this, the remainder of the contestants are busy accumulating balls to fill their luggage. However in the course of the duty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee bites a tooth on Abhijeet Bichukale’s hand.

Abhijeet will get livid with Devoleena’s motion and says, “He has lower me. What chew sport is that this? cease this sport. Open the door for it.” Abhijeet Bichukale’s anger doesn’t cease right here. He runs to kill Devoleena Bhattacharjee by choosing up a stone positioned on the aspect.

Seeing Abhijeet doing this, Rashmi Desai and different contestants begin stopping them. Now it stays to be seen what motion Bigg Boss will tackle this transfer of Abhijeet and Devoleena. On the identical time, what would be the response of Salman Khan on the matter. Allow us to let you know that the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was scheduled to happen on January 16, however as a result of growing recognition of the present, its finale has been shifted to the top of February.