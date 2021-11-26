Bigg Boss 15, Eviction: Jaibhanushali, Vishal Kotiyan and Neha Bhasin evicted from the house were also shown the way out!

Bigg Boss 15: In the upcoming episode, all this will happen during a task in Bigg Boss house. Comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will make a special guest appearance on the show.

Something has happened in the Bigg Boss house that the fans are not able to believe. Three strong contestants of the show are out of the house. Jaybhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin have been shown the way out of the house. Actually, in the show, Simba Nagpal’s name came in the bottom six, so he got out of the house. But now the fans are going to get 3 more shocks.

Although Salman Khan had warned about this earlier. Salman had mentioned in Sunday’s episode that now it will be the turn of the top 5 contestants. A competition will be seen between these contestants in the show. According to media reports, Jai Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian have been evicted from the house.

In the upcoming episode, all this will happen during a task in Bigg Boss house. Comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will make a special guest appearance on the show. Neha Bhasin, Jai, Vishal, Umar Riaz and Rajiv will be seen as contestants in the show. Shamita Shetty, Tejashwi Prakash, Prateek, Nishant Bhatt and Karan Kundrra will also be called for this task. Voting for this task will be live. The one who gets the least number of votes in the task will be evicted from the house.

During this, Bharti Singh and Harsh will tell who is now out of the Bigg Boss race. Earlier there were reports of Jai being out in the show but now the names of two more people are coming out with Jai.

Let me tell you, everyone is surprised after such a big twist in the show. Tejashwi Prakash and Shamita Shetty burst into tears as Jai, Neha and Vishal left. So even Karan Kundra could not hold back his tears. Now new people are going to step in Bigg Boss 15 i.e. wild card entry is going to happen inside the house soon.

Apart from this, there are going to be many explosions in the coming episodes as Bigg Boss X Contestant Rashmi Desai will enter the show. So Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also come on the show. Apart from this, Rakhi Sawant will also enter. The special thing will be that this time Rakhi is going to come to the house with her husband.