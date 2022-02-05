Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita shetty planning wedding with raqesh bapat read in detail. Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty’s marriage to Rakesh Bapat read details here

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Shamita Shetty and Rakeysh Bapat’s relationship has been in the news after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. Shamita Shetty has said that she wants to get married this year. Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat met during Bigg Boss OTT. Where both had to play the game by becoming a connection to each other. During this, both came so close to each other that with the start of Bigg Boss 15, their relationship came to the fore.

Shamita Shetty has openly said that she is in love with Rakeysh Bapat and he is her boyfriend. During Bigg Boss 15, Rakesh Bapat supported Shamita Shetty a lot outside the house. At the same time, now Shamita Shetty wants to take this relationship till marriage. In an interview given to a website, Shamita Shetty has said that during the Corona epidemic, I realized how lonely I am. I have felt this loneliness.

I have always lived my life on my own terms. This is the reason I have been single for a long time. Expressing her happiness with Rakesh, Shamita said that now I have a person. He who understands me and I understand him. Will have to see how it progresses. Now I want to settle down and take care of my family.

Shamita further said that I am enjoying my relationship with Rakesh. This year I have made up my mind to get married. For this God will have to support me. Let us inform that Rakesh Bapat had earlier married actress Riddhi Dogra. After 8 years of marriage, both of them got divorced in the year 2019. Shamita Shetty’s family has also agreed to her relationship with Rakesh Bapat.

Bigg Boss 15 Finale Day 1 Live- Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi’s fight continues due to the finale race!

Shamita Shetty sitting on her back to give a massage to Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi dragged her down, questioned the character

Bigg Boss 15 promo: Salman Khan reprimands Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra for the weekend, watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty came in support of sister Shamita, said- ‘We were not born rich, struggled’

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan breaks silence, says Shamita Shetty is equal to my shoe, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz praised Shamita Shetty’s game, fans called the actress a fighter

Bigg Boss 15: Rakeysh Bapat reveals when he is out of the show – 5 year old disease is very painful

Bigg Boss Breaking: Shamita Shetty left Bigg Boss 15 house, only a week ago boyfriend Rakesh said goodbye

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan becomes homeless, fans show support for Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty will express love to Rakesh Bapat, video surfaced

Shamita Shetty wins the confidence of Bigg Boss 15 contestants in Salman Khan’s task

Salman taunted Shamita Shetty again – said the queen of Bigg Boss, this time Shamita burst into tears

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Ashoke Pandit Took a Dig On Rakesh Tikait Comment, India Vs Pakistan WC Match: There was interference of the Modi government in the Indo-Pak match, deliberately lost - Rakesh Tikait's statement, the filmmaker said - is there someone who can cure them? Modi government intervened in the Indo-Pak match, lost intentionally – Rakesh Tikait's statement, the filmmaker said Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bigg Boss 15 fame shamita shetty planning wedding with rakesh bapat, read in detail

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:13 [IST]