Bigg Boss 15 fans slam makers: Siddharth Shukla’s fans are upset with the makers of Bigg Boss 15 for not remembering the premiere.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has started. On the evening of the 2nd, the show hosted by Salman Khan had a lot of entertainment for the audience, but what was lacking was the memory of Siddharth Shukla. Fans who took their lives in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ were hoping that they would definitely remember their favorite star Siddharth Shukla at the premiere of the show. However, in the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Salman Khan could not leave even 2 minutes to pay homage to Siddharth Shukla, which angered his fans.

It is said that a season like ‘Bigg Boss 13’ never came in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’ and the reason was Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill. It is said that the TRP of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ made history and for this reason the time limit of the show was also extended. The winner of this season was Siddharth Shukla who got a lot of love from the audience. Let me tell you that Siddharth Shukla passed away recently (September 2), after which his fans are in mourning.



As for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, people expected Salman to pay homage to Siddharth in the show and people waited for his favorite talk, but it didn’t happen till the end. During the entry of 13 contestants, Salman did not get even 2 minutes for Siddharth. After this, people’s anger started appearing on social media.

One fan said angrily, ‘Bigg Boss did not pay homage to Siddharth Shukla, his show will be a flop because he forgot the jungle lion. Now I hate this show Siddharth Shukla sir. ‘

Many fans said that Salman Khan should have remembered Siddharth in the show. People said he deserved a proper tribute to BB15.

After ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Siddharth Shukla’s popularity skyrocketed, but it is also true that in his presence, the 13th season became the most successful and hit season in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Bigg Boss himself praised him in one episode. Siddharth was the face of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ at that time. During Siddharth’s tenure, there was a huge jump in the TRP of ‘Bigg Boss’. Throughout the show he remained ‘One Man Army’. Fans loved Siddharth’s chemistry with Shahnaz. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly. Somewhere along the way the producers also knew that Siddharth Shukla is the ‘TRP King’ for ‘Bigg Boss’.